In the recent presidential debate, Donald Trump alluded to the “millions” who were killed in the war and that the war would never have been started had he been president.

In an interview with Elon Musk, Trump, to prove his “toughness,” quoted a conversation he had with Putin. According to Trump, he dissuaded Putin from invading Ukraine by saying: “Don’t do it, Vladimir.” And then he threatened Putin with “things he would do” in response. Putin, in turn, said “no way,” and Trump said “way.”

John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, thinks that this conversation is “another case of Trump making things up because he wants to show he’s the big alpha guy,” but “Putin would take Trump to the cleaners.” As a side note, the image of Putin and Trump talking like teenagers evokes laughter… and incredulity.

Putting humor aside, the issue of who will bear the historical responsibility for the war is critical. The “war” to which I refer in this opinion piece is the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, history is a continuum in which one event “begets” another.

The war began as a thought in Putin’s mind to restore the USSR and “reclaim” lost territories. It became more likely when President Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin pressured Ukraine into relinquishing its nuclear arsenal in exchange for a two-page Memorandum signed by the US, UK, and Russia “assuring” Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Although Ukraine did not need ICBMs, its tactical and short-range nuclear missiles would have provided adequate deterrence against Russian invasion. Subsequently, Clinton regretted the Memorandum, stating that Ukraine’s fear of an expansionist Russia was justified.

Twenty years later, in 2014, when Russia attacked Crimea and Donbas, the US and EU’s response was crucial. Barack Obama urged Ukrainian authorities to stand down so as not to “provoke” Putin, assuring them that his administration would take care of the matter through sanctions. He implemented some sanctions and provided annual funding for strictly non-lethal military aid, but none convinced Putin that the US or NATO would seriously intervene.

What had started as a mere thought in Putin’s mind became a reality. All that was needed was time to build up his strength and the conditions to complete his dream of reclaiming Ukraine. It now became his obsession.

The “right conditions” for the war included the construction of an $11 billion gas pipeline (Nord Stream 2) to obviate the need for Ukraine’s pipeline as the primary conduit for gas delivery to Europe. Putin had long recognized the strategic importance of leveraging Russian energy resources to exert influence over Europe and serve as a tool of coercion. After completion, Putin could supply 60% of Europe’s gas and earn $100 billion in revenue (30% of Russia’s federal budget) without paying transit fees or relying on Ukraine.