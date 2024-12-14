When our lives are in danger, humans are known to fight, flee, or freeze. When Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, the smaller nation chose to fight, impressing the world with their strength and resolve. There is no surrender for Ukraine. It is not in their nature. We have witnessed this in our 10 trips there since the invasion. And we have witnessed much more.

Now more than ever, this moment in time stands to determine the fate of Ukraine. Russia is testing new missiles and specifically targeting Ukraine’s energy grid – leaving millions, including children, in darkness. America will now equip Ukraine with new antipersonnel land mines – land mines, weapons internally recognized as injuring children long after conflicts end. These escalations all came as the war aged past 1,000 days, and President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the soldier death toll has surpassed 43,000.

When a war is waged, there is a great assembling. There is the procuring and organizing of soldiers, weapons, supplies, medical staff, transportation, defense systems. Infrastructure is developed with barracks, roads, outposts, and supply chains. Connections are built for communications systems, leadership structures, chains of command. Defenses are developed using barricades, trenches, warning sirens. At some point, time and attention are found for the “softer” needs – the dry blankets, new boots, care packages sent from churches, letters from home, morale boosters, spiritual practice. Bit by bit war takes over every aspect of life, on the front and at home.

In a country at war, the resources go to the soldiers first, the systems second, the economy third. Further down the priority list comes health, education, and mental health care for those at home – the elderly, the disabled, and the women and children whose husbands and fathers have gone to fight.

And war is often a slog – a long, tired, shuffling march – wearying in the relentlessness of effort. The days and nights of routine defense, attack, suffer, and rebound exhaust the mind and heart. We see this in Ukraine’s children too: the days and nights of being in a safehouse without schooling have turned from weeks into months into years. The basics are there – a building, staff, cots, and kitchens. But the rest is the result of a hodgepodge of aid groups within Ukraine and from outside of the country who, like our nonprofit – Common Man for Ukraine – drive hundreds of miles to bring sleeping bags and generators; who help fill the food pantries each month; who bring books and coats, warm clothes and toys; who stay long enough to give hugs from faraway places. Before we arrive each time, we hope that what we do makes a difference. After our time with the children as they wave farewell, we know that it does.

As we head to Ukraine this week for our third Christmas Convoy to bring warmth, love, and cheer to darkened buildings safeguarding a country’s innocence, we will listen to the holiday wishes of war-weary children. We will carry to them the collapsible solar lanterns that help them bring light to their surroundings and carry their words home with us. And we will keep our own long slog of fundraising for Common Man for Ukraine going that keeps full the hearts of all who give to those in need. Now, more than ever, these children deserve a happy holiday. Now, more than ever, the children of Ukraine need the world’s attention, empathy, and action.

