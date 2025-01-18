As the world enters an era of uncertainty, the combination of technological power, populist rhetoric, and geopolitical ambitions is creating a threat the likes of which the democratic world has not seen since the Second World War.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the X platform, and Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian extremist ideologue, have become symbols of this new era of chaos. Their statements aimed at destabilizing European democracies are not isolated incidents. They are part of a broader strategy that combines an authoritarian narrative, technological influence, and populist manipulation to undermine the foundations of free societies.

To understand why Musk’s comments are so dangerous, we need to examine the chaos that Donald Trump’s rise to power in 2016 created.

Trump pioneered a new form of political populism that used social media to polarize society, discredit institutions, and fuel distrust in the media. Trump’s unpredictability and rhetoric, which frequently bordered on extremism, left America open to both internal and external threats.

Musk, perceiving himself as the heir to visionaries like Nikola Tesla and Edison and demonstrating a willingness to venture into political arenas, seems to employ similar tactics.

His influence in the US has already reached alarming proportions. As the owner of platform X, he has virtually unlimited access to public opinion and the ability to manipulate the discourse to his advantage. His pervasive political agenda, which often balances between libertarian individualism and populist opportunism, creates a dangerous mix—a mix that now threatens Europe too.

Musk’s statement that “America should liberate the British people from a tyrannical government” is not just an example of reckless rhetoric. It is a reflection of the mentality of tech oligarchs who arrogantly see themselves as global “destiny creators.”

These men, who have wealth and power that even monarchs of centuries past did not possess, use their platforms to shape political processes and social norms to serve their interests.

This is not the first time Musk has shown irresponsibility with his political commentaries.

He recently suggested in a tweet that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) was the only option to save the country, which drew sharp criticism across Europe. Musk’s blunt comment appears to be an attempt to steer the political discourse in one of Europe’s most important democracies towards extremism, given the AfD’s known far-right views, xenophobia, and anti-immigration rhetoric.

This kind of interference in the internal political processes of another country goes far beyond the boundaries of acceptable behavior and shows that Musk is using his enormous influence irresponsibly.

Another scandalous statement referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Musk posted a mocking tweet in which he implied that Zelensky was exaggerating when asking for help for Ukraine in the face of brutal Russian aggression.

This kind of comment at a time when millions of Ukrainians are losing their homes, families, and lives is not only inappropriate but shows a profound disregard for human rights and international law. Musk’s comments not only undermine the West’s efforts to combat Russian imperialism but are directly in line with the narratives the Kremlin has been using for years to weaken support for Ukraine.

Musk’s comments not only show irresponsibility; he is also actively participating in the spread of narratives that support extremist movements and authoritarian agendas around the world.

In the US, he has already positioned himself as a major player in the political arena by endorsing certain candidates, manipulating algorithms, and using X to spread his views. His decision to remove much of the content moderation on X has led to an increase in disinformation and hate speech.

In Europe, where democratic institutions are even stronger than in the US, Musk is trying to convey the same chaos that has characterized the Trump era—a chaos that fosters distrust of institutions, normalizes extremism, and undermines the basic principles of a free society.

Musk is not alone in this mission. Aleksandr Dugin, a prominent Russian extremist and the architect of the “Russian world” concept, provides ideological support for this chaos.

Dugin openly advocates the removal of leaders like Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron while, at the same time, promoting populist authoritarians like Marine Le Pen. His agenda is not only political; it is also strategic. Supporting populists in Europe is part of Russia’s broader strategy of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing the European Union and strengthening Russian influence.

The synergy between Musk’s technological influence and Dugin’s ideological vision is disturbing. While Musk destabilizes through information manipulation, Dugin provides an ideological framework that legitimizes these attacks. Their cooperation—although perhaps not directly coordinated—poses a serious threat to European democracies.

Europe must learn from the mistakes made by the United States in the Trump era.

Trump’s rise to power has shown how a populist leader backed by tech giants can quickly destabilize even the oldest democracies. His administration has destroyed trust in American institutions, divided society, and weakened the international position of the US.

Now Musk is using the same tactics to expand his influence in Europe, while Dugin is further fueling this process through his ties to the Russian regime.

Europe is facing an existential threat, but it is not too late to act. It must urgently recognize the importance of regulating technological platforms, which have become the main tool for spreading disinformation and manipulating public opinion.

While the Digital Services Act serves as a crucial initial step, further action is required. Platforms like X, which have lost almost all content moderation capacity, have become hotbeds of hate speech, political propaganda, and manipulation of algorithms.

The European Union must set clear limits for the tech giants, oblige them to handle content transparently, and sanction abuses that threaten the democratic order. This also includes the establishment of pan-European cybersecurity centers that are capable of detecting and neutralizing threats in real-time.

In addition, international alliances must be strengthened, and work must be done to overcome the differences between the UK and the EU after Brexit.

Only by acting together can European democracies respond effectively to attacks from within and without. Transparency of political influence must be a priority; it is necessary to expose and eliminate foreign funding sources for extremist movements and populist leaders that destabilize European politics. At the same time, investing in education, media literacy, and supporting independent journalism is key to creating a society that is resistant to disinformation.

Democracy in Europe is under attack—not by tanks and planes, but by narratives, technology, and information manipulation. Elon Musk and Aleksandr Dugin symbolize two sides of the same coin: populism that destabilizes from within and authoritarianism that attacks from without.

European politicians must no longer remain silent. This is not just a fight for Europe; this is a fight for the future of democracy as we know it.

If the “Trump model” of destabilization spreads to Europe, the consequences will be far-reaching and catastrophic.

History teaches us that sovereignty and freedom are never guaranteed—they must be defended again and again. European democracies must wake up now, before it is too late.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.