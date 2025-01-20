Sometimes there is one development that just dominates the news, but sometimes what jumps out is an obscure stat that explains a great deal and points the way to the future.

The Ukrainian national power company DTEK – these are the guys responsible for some energy production and pretty much all electricity distribution across the country – came out with a press release a couple of days ago that went far to clearing up all the speculation and noise and angst about Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine’s power grid. Parts of the info I have been able to reference has checked out and I have no reason to disbelieve it. For the first time, we have hard information on how effective Russia has been at blowing up Ukrainian power stations.

DTEK image of damage to a thermal power station

According to DTEK, since the start of the war, Russian strikes have taken an individual Ukrainian thermal power plant completely offline 49 times. According to DTEK counts, in 2024, Russia conducted major, massed strikes against the thermal plant portion of Ukraine’s power grid 10 times, and another three major strikes were conducted against other portions of the grid, particularly power distribution centers. Since the start of the invasion, in all those strikes, individual thermal plants have been targeted more than 200 times. The upshot of this was summer 2024 when 90% (!) of Ukraine’s thermal power production capacity had been destroyed.

Anecdotally anyone in Ukraine can confirm this because of big power cuts across the country. Where I was, lights were off from 8-14 hours a day, roughly, in July and August.

As an aside, since the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, Ukraine has used nuclear power for the bulk of its electricity production. Pre-war it was about 55%, but once Russia started targeting power stations, it probably (my guess) has risen at times to above 80%. Since Ukraine isn’t Afghanistan or Vietnam (for instance), this is a big manufacturing problem because Ukraine has a lot of industry; and when the power shuts off, then manufacturing stops. The upshot of that is that thermal power plants are the buffer between minimum electricity and normal electricity. Hydroelectric used to be another base stream of power Ukraine could always rely on, but now it’s much less.

As fast as the Russians blow up the grid the Ukrainians are fixing it.

How many and how often thermal plants are online aren’t even just Ukrainian national security, they determine whether millions of people have not just light, but water and power in their homes. So besides the warfighting angle, there is the national morale angle. Try convincing voters that Russia can be stopped if the voters are sitting in dark apartments night after night for a couple of months.

It’s appropriate here to mention that among all the people the Russian strikes have killed and injured, four DTEK workers have died and 56 have been injured. Out of a workforce of about 4,000 responding to the Russian strikes, that’s a casualty rate safer than in the infantry, but more dangerous than in a long-range drone unit.

The key statistic however is this: of the 25 or so thermal power stations taken completely offline by Russian missile (or a lot more rarely) drone strikes this year, 20-plus were repaired and placed again back online. Pretty much, as fast as the Russians blow up the grid the Ukrainians are fixing it. Even as you read this, we can be positive that there are Ukrainian crews out there running lines and building blast walls and swapping out power boxes and so on, to recover from the last strike and prepare for the next one. It would be a lot worse if the Russians struck more often – but they can’t.

As I’ve mentioned before, the Russians in their studies of WWII seem not to have paid much attention to the US/British bombing campaigns of Germany and Japan, which proved pretty decisively that not only is it almost impossible to bomb civilians into submission, but also, that in almost all cases, the damage air strikes do against infrastructure will be repaired faster than the side launching the strikes can accumulate damaging hits. Over time, the same targets get hit and repaired over and over and that’s obviously what’s going on with the Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s power grid.

One indicator that the Russians are locked into a bombing campaign that won’t work is the number of aircraft they’re able to put into the air for one of these big strikes, which typically works out to about 15-20 bombers and probably about the same number of support aircraft. Once or twice a month. This is well-documented on both sides. How anyone can take Russia seriously as a major military power with a sortie rate like that is beyond me. But the point is, Winter 2024–25 was the time frame when Russia was going to pound Ukraine’s power grid into submission – remember all those “Frozen Winter!” headlines? Wasn’t there supposed to be a Ukraine power apocalypse right about now?

Well, maybe that was the Russian aspiration, but with less than two dozen bombers flying strikes at best every 20 days, and the DTEK guys working like beavers and (I hear) well-equipped by Western states with spare parts, back-up generation capacity etc., here I sit in a warm apartment, in Kyiv, in the middle of January. The lights are on, the internet works, and just yesterday the Russians hit Kyiv with a pair of ballistic missiles. Right about 6 a.m. The lights never went off where I was, never even flickered.

Which is another thing to consider from the point of view of the Ukrainian man or woman in the street. In that strike, there were apparently four Iskander missiles of which two were intercepted and two got through. The target, the Russian Defense Ministry says, was the Luch factory, which among a lot of other stuff makes missiles and missile components with which the Ukrainians have been bombarding the Russians back. This was not the first time the Russians had targeted Luch and although it would be inappropriate for me to discuss actual damage, only a moron would think that after three years of war, Luch management would leave its production lines on the surface where Russian missiles might hurt them. But three people died and another 10 were injured.

Anyway, one of the intercepted missiles hit right by the entrance of the Lukyanivka Metro Station, rubbled up the side of the building, and did some surface damage to a McDonald’s restaurant in the building. This is a pretty well-known site, as it’s a metro station used by a lot of people working in the Ukrainian defense sector, and also, there are all manner of shops and small and medium businesses in the area. This was where the very first McDonald’s opened in Ukraine back in the 1990s. If you’re looking for a US parallel, it’s not a perfect analogy, but generally, maybe think Pentagon City metro station, just outside of Washington DC.

The Ukrainians had most of the debris cleared up and Lukyanivka Station back online in less than six hours, by 11:56 a.m. according to the news reports.

For fun, there is this question: “If a ballistic missile detonated next to the entrance of Pentagon City metro station and killed three and injured 10 Washingtonians, how long would it be before the Americans got things cleaned up and opened up at that station for business again?”

Image of one of the Pentagon City metro entrances for reference.

But more seriously, the DTEK data is very solid evidence that the Russian bombardment campaign against Ukraine’s power grid is a failure and will continue to fail, because the Ukrainian power grid and the people are resilient. So, the questions to ask are whether that will percolate up to Putin, and, parallel with that, how long will the Russians keep on firing off missiles because it’s easier to pretend they are beating the hapless Ukrainians into submission, in the hope that Americans and Europeans with influence will find that narrative politically convenient?

More prisoners than usual

Although that’s a pretty upbeat headline I don’t want to give you the idea things are great at the front. Actually, the past week has seen journalists, MPs, retired officers, and serving officers all go public with various pieces of the long-running complaint that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffers from many, many bad leaders, and that is getting good soldiers killed and causing Ukraine to lose ground. The pace of the fighting has dropped off somewhat and over the last week Russian ground gains have been close to, but not quite nil.

Whether this means the AFU has fought the Russian winter offensive to a halt or that the Russians are just taking a breather, or just it’s the soldiers tired of the cold and the wet and they themselves have decided to rest, we’ll see.

But over this past week we’ve seen the AFU put in small counter-attacks of their own – which is not completely new – but this time they’ve netted more Russian prisoners than usual. Whether this is brilliant initiative or a sea-change in tactics or the first domino of Russian army global morale or just coincidence, I can’t say. But most war weeks, if the AFU is doing well, there are a half dozen Russian POWs gathered in, almost always in an isolated battle, and this week it looks to be 35-40, in at least three separate engagements.

One fight took place in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian drones video-recorded Russian troops overrunning a Ukrainian position, pulling Ukrainian soldiers out of their holes and then shooting two Ukrainians dead after they surrendered.

The story continued when Ukrainian special operations troops, supposedly one of the new ranger units, crossed lines to the now Russian positions and killed several Russians and took five prisoners who, perhaps unsurprisingly, turned out to be very forthcoming to their captors about details of the incident.

It turned out the unit was Russia’s 40th Arctic Brigade – this is another one of those far-flung Russian “elite” specialist units that got thrown into the war back in late 2022. One Russian even admitted to shooting the Ukrainians, but said he was following orders. So that is one Russian service member who will become very familiar with the Nuremberg principle. Here’s the official video.