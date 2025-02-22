I’m an American who has been volunteering in Ukraine for nearly two and a half years, first by helping to deliver humanitarian aid and then by raising funds to buy equipment for frontline defenders. I do this not because I’m an adrenaline junkie or because I have any Ukrainian roots, but simply because, like many Americans, I have a soft spot for the underdog. Many, but not all.

Here in Odesa, where I’m based, there’s real dismay about Donald Trump’s apparent sell-out of this country. Nobody knows the precise terms being discussed by Washington and Moscow, but the Ukrainians I talk to are increasingly worried that in the realpolitik rush to stop the fighting, a little thing called justice will get lost. They ask questions about matters that are unlikely to get much attention from the important Americans and Russians sitting across from one another at long polished conference tables. Questions about the victims of this pointless, unnecessary war.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

My friend Lena wonders about her son-in-law who was blown up by a Russian mine in Kherson, leaving behind a widow and two children, one with learning disabilities. Who pays for that? What about Artem who will never again walk properly after his right leg was shattered by a Russian drone? Valentin who considered suicide after his family’s home was turned into rubble by a Russian missile? Or young Violetta who has to use a VPN to speak with her parents stuck in the occupied territories, and wonders if she will ever see them again?

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine’s Most Tragic Family Torn Apart by Russia’s War In the early days of the war, had three generations of females in Yuriy Hlodan’s family – wife, daughter and mother-in-law – were killed by a Russian missile attack on Odesa.

What about the people who had to flee their bombed and burned-out homes in Mariupol and Bakhmut, Soledar and Maryinka? Cities that had parks and playgrounds, schools and shops, mirth and memories, before Putin’s barbarians rolled across the border. Who pays for that?

Or the hundreds of murdered civilians moldering in mass graves in Bucha, Borodyanka, Izyum and elsewhere? Not to mention the survivors who were tortured or raped. What are they worth?