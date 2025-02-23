On Feb. 23, 1944, a dark chapter was written in the history of the Chechen and Ingush peoples. Under the guise of “Operation Lentil,” Soviet forces forcibly uprooted nearly half a million men, women, and children from their ancestral homes, casting them into the unforgiving terrains of Central Asia. Families were torn apart, herded into cramped, unheated cattle cars, and subjected to a harrowing journey that many would not survive. This wasn’t just a deportation; it was an attempt to erase our identity, our culture, and our very existence.
Today, as we solemnly commemorate this atrocity, we honor the resilience of our ancestors who, despite unimaginable suffering, preserved the spirit of our nations. Their strength fuels our unwavering commitment to seek global recognition of these events for what they truly were: genocide. The systematic persecution and attempted annihilation of the Chechen and Ingush peoples by Soviet and subsequent Russian regimes cannot be forgotten or overlooked.
In the present day, the echoes of past oppressions resonate as we witness Russia’s continued aggression against those who dare to assert their independence. Ukraine stands at the forefront of this struggle, valiantly defending its sovereignty against a relentless adversary. It is imperative that the political leaders of Europe and the free world recognize that supporting Ukraine isn’t merely about aiding a single nation – it’s about taking a stand against imperialistic tyranny that threatens freedom-loving peoples everywhere.
The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, in its pursuit of justice and recognition, stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Our fighters, young and old, are freedom warriors who understand all too well the price of liberty. Side by side with Ukrainian forces, Chechen battalions, including a newly formed high-tech drone unit, are actively engaged in repelling Russian advances. This alliance is a testament to our shared determination to break the chains of oppression.
To my fellow Chechens and Ingush, let the memory of our past fuel our resolve for the future. We are not, and will never be, subjugated by Moscow. Our path forward demands unity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to building a future where our children can live freely in our homeland. We must invest in the education of our youth, preserve our rich cultural heritage, and foster economic self-sufficiency for our communities to ensure that never again will we be vulnerable to displacement or domination.
The international community must recognize that the fight for Chechen and Ukrainian independence is a fight for the principles of freedom and self-determination. By supporting those who resist authoritarianism, the world affirms its commitment to justice and human dignity. Let us remember the tragedies of our past, not as victims, but as a resilient people determined to forge a future where such atrocities are but a distant memory.
Akhmed Zakayev is the Prime Minister of the Government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria.
