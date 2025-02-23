On Feb. 23, 1944, a dark chapter was written in the history of the Chechen and Ingush peoples. Under the guise of “Operation Lentil,” Soviet forces forcibly uprooted nearly half a million men, women, and children from their ancestral homes, casting them into the unforgiving terrains of Central Asia. Families were torn apart, herded into cramped, unheated cattle cars, and subjected to a harrowing journey that many would not survive. This wasn’t just a deportation; it was an attempt to erase our identity, our culture, and our very existence.

Today, as we solemnly commemorate this atrocity, we honor the resilience of our ancestors who, despite unimaginable suffering, preserved the spirit of our nations. Their strength fuels our unwavering commitment to seek global recognition of these events for what they truly were: genocide. The systematic persecution and attempted annihilation of the Chechen and Ingush peoples by Soviet and subsequent Russian regimes cannot be forgotten or overlooked.

In the present day, the echoes of past oppressions resonate as we witness Russia’s continued aggression against those who dare to assert their independence. Ukraine stands at the forefront of this struggle, valiantly defending its sovereignty against a relentless adversary. It is imperative that the political leaders of Europe and the free world recognize that supporting Ukraine isn’t merely about aiding a single nation – it’s about taking a stand against imperialistic tyranny that threatens freedom-loving peoples everywhere.