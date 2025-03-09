For friends of the US around the world, Donald Trump is turning America the Beautiful into America the Horrible. At least for now.

Four stages of grief for a lifelong America-lover and Euro-Atlanticist: incredulity, disgust, anger, determination.

Incredulity. Yes, we knew it would be bad. We had been warned. But I still find it hard to believe how weak the checks and balances, both constitutional and habitual, of what was once the world’s greatest democracy are so far proving to be.

How can once self-respecting Republicans leap to their feet again and again, to applaud a Fidel Castro-length speech to Congress full of outrageous whopping lies and Mussoliniesque bombast?

How can the once great Washington Post roll over like a sick poodle when its oligarch owner, Jeff Bezos, dictates a Trumpian editorial line of promoting freedom for plutocrats? (Its journalists are apparently to be “All The President’s Men” in a different sense now.)

How can Congress, which is meant to have the power of the purse and sole right to create government agencies, allow a so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to rampage across the whole of the administrative state?

So, is Washington already Budapest on the Potomac? Already halfway to what political scientists call ‘competitive authoritarianism’, as seen in countries like Hungary? I wouldn’t have believed it possible. And if I’m honest, I still hope against hope to wake up tomorrow and find that the United States has after all, or rather once again, ‘a government of laws, not of men’.

And this is before we even get to the betrayal of Ukraine and breaking a 76-year-old compact with Europe.

Disgust. For me, the greatest puzzle of American politics over the last few years has not been why decent American men and women can vote for the populist policies espoused by Trump. That’s happening everywhere, and it can be understood. The aquifers of anger at what has been done to so many people in the name of liberalism (aka neoliberalism) are still overflowing. But how could decent men and women – women, especially – vote for and still support such a bullying, mendacious, misogynistic, narcissistic human being? That I find much harder to understand.

In the last few weeks, however, Trump’s behavior has been so disgusting that a plane load of sick bags would not suffice.

Anger. You can say what you like about us Brits. We can take it. We will respond, as we always do, with humor (see this wonderful Marsh Family video). The EU and Canada, too, can stand up for themselves.

But for the President of the United States to bully a people fighting for their independence, their freedom, their very life; to call Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator and say Ukraine started the war; to cut off all military support, intelligence and satellite feeds, thus certainly causing more brave Ukrainians at the front line to die; and then, when Vladimir Putin takes the opportunity to escalate his nightly aerial bombardment of men, women and children in Ukrainian towns and cities, to say the Russian president is only doing ‘what anybody else would do’ … the only just response to all that is anger.

I feel that anger spreading across what we once used to call the free world. From Canada to Europe to Japan to Australia – from sea to shining sea.

And enough of ‘sanewashing,” please. Enough of pretending, or kidding ourselves, that behind Trump’s chaotic, ludicrously self-praising, Putin-hugging bullshit there is some brilliant Kissingerian masterplan for bringing peace to Ukraine and the Middle East. What you see is what you get. Trump First. America second. (Russia a close third.)