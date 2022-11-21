War
Home
Cartoons
FIFA Chiefs – Always Ready to Cooperate at the Right Price?
CARTOONS
War in Ukraine
FIFA Chiefs – Always Ready to Cooperate at the Right Price?
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| November 21, 2022, 3:04 pm
Serhiy Kolyada on why FIFA does not play hard ball with the Rasshists
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
