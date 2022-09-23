Kyiv said Friday that one civilian was killed during a Russian attack with drones on the southern port city of Odesa and that one Iranian-designed unmanned vehicle was shot down by Ukrainian forces.

“Odesa was attacked by kamikaze drones from the sea. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the port area and rescue services are putting out the flames. One civilian was killed. One ‘Shahed-136’ drone was shot down over the sea by air defence forces,” the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

could be interesting for you:
  • Read the most contemporary war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news pieces for today.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 23
Next » Ukraine Lost 9,000 Defenders in War with Russia – Defense Ministry