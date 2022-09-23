Kyiv said Friday that one civilian was killed during a Russian attack with drones on the southern port city of Odesa and that one Iranian-designed unmanned vehicle was shot down by Ukrainian forces.

“Odesa was attacked by kamikaze drones from the sea. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the port area and rescue services are putting out the flames. One civilian was killed. One ‘Shahed-136’ drone was shot down over the sea by air defence forces,” the Ukrainian military said in a statement.