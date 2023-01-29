On the Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those who died in the fight for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921, the press service of the head of state reported.

He laid flowers at the Heroes of Kruty memorial cross in central Kyiv.

The president noted that by commemorating the Heroes of Kruty, “we remember our history, we feel pride, we thank and support the Ukrainian Army, and together we bring victory closer.”

could be interesting for you: View the latest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news stories released today.

The ceremony was also attended by the Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, and Deputy Head of Zelensky’s Office Roman Mashovets.

Flowers were also laid by the cadets of military educational facilities, in particular the Petro Sahaidachny National Academy of Land Forces, Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National University of the Air Force, Institute of Military and Naval Forces at the Odesa Maritime Academy, Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, Heroes of Kruty Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization, and Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum.