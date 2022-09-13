The ongoing, successful counterattack operation by Ukrainian troops results from collective work involving the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. General Oleksandr Syrsky is leading the offensive in Kharkiv Region.

According to the General Staff, the architects of the successful counteroffensive are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – Valery Zaluzhny; chief of General Staff – Serhiy Shaptala; Commander of the defense operation in the east – Oleksandr Syrsky; Commander of the defense operation in the south – Andriy Kovalchuk; and, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

However, it can be stated with confidence that Colonel-General Syrsky commanded the successful counteroffensive on the Kharkiv front. He participated in a flag-raising ceremony in the de-occupied town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv Region.

In 2007, Syrsky was appointed Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the Joint Operational Command of the Armed Forces. In 2011–2012, he was the first deputy chief of the AFU’s Main Department of Military Cooperation and Peacekeeping Operations.

In 2013, he was the First Deputy Chief of the AFU’s Main Command Center and was involved in military cooperation with NATO. In November 2013, he participated in discussions at NATO headquarters regarding changes to the Ukrainian army so that it could follow NATO standards.

In 2014, Svyrsky became deputy commander of the Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine, and in 2014–2015 became chief of staff — the first Deputy Commander of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

During battles for Debaltseve, Donetsk Region, in the winter of 2015, Syrsky went to the city and coordinated the withdrawal of Ukrainian service members.

Between 2016 and 2019, he headed the AFU’s Joint Operational Headquarters. In 2017 he became the commander of the “Anti-Terrorist Operation.”

From 2019, Syrsky led the AFU’s Land Forces.

Syrsky was the commander of Kyiv’s defenses at the beginning of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. Since September has been commanding the Kharkiv counteroffensive

Responsible for planning and managing the territorial defense of Ukraine on land, he has received many awards for his service. He is now recognized as one of the country’s leading and distinguished military commanders.