According to a local deputy of the liberated city of Izyum, at least 1,000 people were killed during the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian town of Izyum in the Kharkiv Region over the past six months. However, the actual death toll is likely to be much higher.

On Monday, September 12, Maksym Strelnyk, a deputy of Izyum City Council, said, “Just like in other temporarily-occupied cities, Russian militants committed war crimes and tried to hide them… At least 1,000 residents died as a result of hostilities. Unfortunately, we believe that even more people became victims because they couldn’t get the necessary medical care in time. Back in March, the Russian occupiers destroyed all healthcare facilities in Izyum. Access to medicines was limited. The Russian occupiers plundered and plundered all the pharmacies.”

Strelnyk added that only about 10,000 people now remain in Izyum – about one-fifth of the city’s pre-war population. More than 80% of the city’s infrastructure was destroyed, including private and multi-story buildings, enterprises, and state and municipal institutions. The Russians also destroyed the centralized heating system that most residents use in winter. According to him, the issue of providing medicines and hospitalizing residents who need urgent help is now acute in the city.

Izyum was Russia’s main stronghold in north-eastern Ukraine for several months. On September 10, Ukrainian troops liberated Izyum as part of its counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region. Hundreds of Russian forces didn’t have time to escape from Izyum, so they were taken, prisoner.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Tuesday, September 12, that its troops had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in the last 24 hours alone as part of a counteroffensive that has forced Russian troops to abandon their positions and vast ammunition stockpiles and equipment. Ukrainian troops reached the Russian border in Kharkiv Region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense map dated September 11 confirmed that Russian troops are withdrawing from settlements around the city of Kharkiv, north of the Kharkiv Region, and territories on the western bank of the Oskol River.

Russian sources and military bloggers have identified the Oskol River, which flows through Kupyansk and Izyum, as a new front line. Russian troops will likely continue operating on the Siversky Donets River’s east bank, southeast of Izyum.

Ukrainian troops entered Volchansk and Velyky Burluk on September 12, severing Russian ground communication lines and reaching the international border north of Kharkiv.