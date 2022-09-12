The Russian military is fleeing in panic from Kharkiv Region after the successful counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian army put up little resistance on the battlefield, so they decided to terrorize the civilian population with attacks on critical infrastructure.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, has said that on September 11 Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv thermal power plant, a critical infrastructure facility, leaving the city without water and electricity.

could be interesting for you: Check the latest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news articles released today.

‘There is an attack on an infrastructural facility in Kharkiv. As a result of the impact, the lights went out in many of the city’s districts. For the same reason, there is no water in the same areas. The pumps are not working.” Terekhov said.

The city’s subway system also halted; people had to get off trains and walk through dark tunnels.

Experts from the State Emergency Service worked on resuming services. The water supply was restored at night, and the metro and ground electric transport are now operating normally.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, confirmed that power was lost in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk Regions, and partially in Donetsk Region.

Russian military bloggers and propagandists are threatening Ukraine with constant Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, which could result in Ukrainians losing electricity, water, and heating in winter.

An advisor to the President’s Office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, noted that the attack on the Kharkiv thermal power plant was a manifestation of terrorism.

Similar topics of Interest Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States.

“Direct, deliberate strikes on critical civilian infrastructure, particularly on the largest Kharkiv TPP-5, is an unconditional manifestation of Russian terrorism and its desire to leave civilians without electricity and heat massively. Such a cowardly “response” for the escape of the Russian army from the battlefield.” Podolyak stated on Twitter.

The rockets were launched on Kharkiv in an overnight attack.

Missiles killed two workers in the city’s Kholodnohorsk District. Rescuers worked through the night to localize the fire.

In the city’s Chuhuiv District, two workers were wounded by Russian shelling and hospitalized.

In the Novobavar District of Kharkiv, a five-story building was partially destroyed by S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. One person died, and two were wounded.

Almost all of the Kharkiv Region has now been liberated by Ukrainian troops. The Russian army will no longer be able to carry out shelling of Kharkiv from self-propelled multiple rocket launchers that were placed nearby, but only from Belgorod and ships.