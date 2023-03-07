The UK newspaper, The Sun, reports that it is intended to hold a “Live Aid-style” benefit concert for Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Jun. 24. Musical greats, including U2, the Rolling Stones, the Killers, and Pink, have been asked to perform in support of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A globally televised benefit gig for Ukraine with some of music’s biggest names is likely to raise substantial funds to help victims of Russia’s invasion and pile highly visible global pressure on Russia's President Putin.

A source is reported by the newspaper as saying "It’s something people have wanted to do for a while, but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business."

Other stars, including Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Florence and the Machine, and Noel Gallagher, are also likely to be approached for the Live Aid-style event.

“It’s going to be huge, properly A-list and on a global scale," a source told the publication. “For bands like U2 and Bono, who are pretty outspoken about their views on war and conflict, it feels like a great opportunity to keep hammering home the severity of the situation out in Ukraine.

The telethon will reportedly resemble that of 1985’s Live Aid, which was organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, bringing the plight of Ethiopia to public attention and raised almost USD 130 million to alleviate the famine.