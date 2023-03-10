The farewell ceremony for the fallen special forces commander and Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo – popularly known by his call sign “Da Vinci” – was held at St. Michael’s Monastery in Kyiv today.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who arrived in Kyiv on Friday, also attended the farewell ceremony for Da Vinci to honor his memory.

The president handed over to Oksana Kotsiubailo, Da Vinci’s mother, the Cross of Military Merit, which her son was awarded posthumously.

“It hurts to lose our heroes. Brave, courageous, strong. Loyal to themselves and to the state. Together with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, we bid farewell to Dmytro Kotsiubailo. We will never forget. And we will always be grateful. May his memory be eternal!” Zelensky said.

After the memorial service in St. Michael’s Cathedral, the procession went to Independence Square.