The farewell ceremony for the fallen special forces commander and Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo – popularly known by his call sign “Da Vinci” – was held at St. Michael’s Monastery in Kyiv today.

 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who arrived in Kyiv on Friday, also attended the farewell ceremony for Da Vinci to honor his memory.

could be interesting for you:

 

The president handed over to Oksana Kotsiubailo, Da Vinci’s mother, the Cross of Military Merit, which her son was awarded posthumously.

 

“It hurts to lose our heroes. Brave, courageous, strong. Loyal to themselves and to the state. Together with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, we bid farewell to Dmytro Kotsiubailo. We will never forget. And we will always be grateful. May his memory be eternal!” Zelensky said.

 

After the memorial service in St. Michael’s Cathedral, the procession went to Independence Square.

 

Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and his Deputy, Lt. Gen. Alexander Pavlyuk, and head of Ukraine’s military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov took part in the farewell ceremony on Independence Square.

 

On the evening of March 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Ukrainian military officer Dmytro Kotsiubailo, known as "Da Vinci", had died in a battle near Bakhmut. The 27-year-old was mortally wounded in an enemy attack.

Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
Similar topics of Interest

Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West

Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side.

 

Originally from the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Kotsiubailo was one of the youngest Heroes of Ukraine, receiving the title in 2021. He participated in the Revolution of Dignity and defended Ukraine in 2014, when he was 18 years old. That same year he was wounded in Pisky, about 90 kilometers south of Bakhmut. In 2015, he became a company commander. He was nicknamed “Da Vinci” because of his dream to become an artist.

 

 

He was also the first military volunteer to receive the title of Hero during his lifetime for personal courage shown in the defense of state sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

 

Zelensky called "Da Vinci" one of those "whose personal history, character, and courage have forever become the history, character, and courage of Ukraine."

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous 5 Things A Deputy Commander in Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces Wants You to Know
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 10, 2023