Anti-Putin Russian partisans sabotaged a coal train in Khakassia, East Siberia, resulting in more than 100 meters of railway tracks being destroyed and 15 train wagons derailed. 

The incident occurred at around noon on September 1 on the 12km railway tracks between Vuglezbirn and Karasuk, the information publication Interfax-Siberia reported.

The press service of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office said that coal wagons operated by the SUEK-Khakasia LLC branch derailed in the area of ​​the Uglezbirna station in the city of Chornohorsk, with the railway track being destroyed.

could be interesting for you:

Responsibility for the act of sabotage was placed simply on ‘Russian partisans’ and announced on the anti-Putin Telegram channel ‘Rozpartisan’.

As a result, the Abakan Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized an investigation into the implementation of legislation on the safety of traffic on railway networks in the region.

However, the press service of the SUEK-Khakasia company informed the agency that “the incident will not affect the stability of coal shipments at SUEK enterprises in the region”.

The Siberian Generating Company (SGC) is the largest thermal energy producer beyond the Urals and produces a quarter of the electricity of the Siberian power system.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
3 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
32 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
2 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous U.S. Must be Prepared for End of Russia as it Looks Today – Hodges
Next » Russia Launched 14 Missile Strikes, Over 15 Air Strikes on Ukraine on Sunday