Anti-Putin Russian partisans sabotaged a coal train in Khakassia, East Siberia, resulting in more than 100 meters of railway tracks being destroyed and 15 train wagons derailed.

The incident occurred at around noon on September 1 on the 12km railway tracks between Vuglezbirn and Karasuk, the information publication Interfax-Siberia reported.

The press service of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office said that coal wagons operated by the SUEK-Khakasia LLC branch derailed in the area of ​​the Uglezbirna station in the city of Chornohorsk, with the railway track being destroyed.

Responsibility for the act of sabotage was placed simply on ‘Russian partisans’ and announced on the anti-Putin Telegram channel ‘Rozpartisan’.

As a result, the Abakan Transport Prosecutor’s Office organized an investigation into the implementation of legislation on the safety of traffic on railway networks in the region.

However, the press service of the SUEK-Khakasia company informed the agency that “the incident will not affect the stability of coal shipments at SUEK enterprises in the region”.

The Siberian Generating Company (SGC) is the largest thermal energy producer beyond the Urals and produces a quarter of the electricity of the Siberian power system.