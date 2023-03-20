There were many strange things about Vladimir Putin’s trip to Mariupol over the weekend – the fact it was the middle of the night, people shouting ‘it's all for show’ – but one aspect that caused much speculation was the Russian President’s chin.

 

Or to be precise, chins.

As seems to be tradition now, a rare public appearance by Putin is once again fueling speculation that he’s using body doubles, this time evidenced by what appears to be a rather weak chin.

To gains some insight into what might actually be going on here, Kyiv Post asked a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, for his opinion.

 He simply said: "A man that looks like Putin visited Mariupol."

 Though never definitively proven in public, the body double claim has been floated throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

 Earlier this year, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that Putin's use of look-alikes reduces the risk of an assassination attempt. 

 "Russian President Vladimir Putin uses at least three look-alikes. They have had plastic surgery to look more like the Kremlin head." 

 “We know specifically about three people who keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know,” he said. “They all had plastic surgery to look alike.

 “The one thing that gives them away is their height. It’s visible in videos and pictures. Also gestures, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person.”

 The theory received another boost just last month when Putin was photographed wearing high heels while meeting a group of students in Moscow.

 Last week, Andriі Smyrnov, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, sat down with the Kyiv Post to discuss a war crime tribunal for Putin and for his infamous body doubles.

Aleksandra Klitina
Aleksandra Klitina
Aleksandra Klitina is a Senior Correspondent for Kyiv Post. A former Deputy Minister in Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, she has more than 10 years of experience working with private and public institutions, as a state servant and in private financial and investment companies.
Comments (8)

   Show comments
Doris Bronson
Doris Bronson Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Does the acrobat know which is the real one?

Reply
nambi
nambi Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

lol fake news !

Reply
Typo
Typo Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

"To gainS some"

Reply
South Africa
South Africa Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Fuck Putin , agreed. Kremlin dwarf. Slavia Ukraine.

Reply
Jill send
Jill send Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Would not doubt that as strange as it seems russia is fucked . Also any asshole who hides behind nuclear black mail is a coward doubt he leaves his doctor evil cave. If he does it's only to steal someone's kid. Fucking orc.

Reply
RussiaLOL
RussiaLOL Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@AllahsHappyHalalPorkShack - The world laughs at you Russian trolls trying your best. You fuckers are the scum of the Earth and your time will come. What a complete tool you are! Fuck Putin, Fuck Russia!

Reply
UkraineFan
UkraineFan Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Compare the ears too. They don't look the same, not counting the chin or the rounded eyebrows and deep frown that Putin has which the Mariupol version doesn't appear to have. They also swing their right hand whereas Putin keeps it down by his side.

Reply
Ukrainegirl
Ukrainegirl Guest 8 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@AllahsHappyHalalPorkShack your grammar sucks, shows your low russian troll IQ with the intelligene of an ameoba. Putin and You and Russia are the agressor, terrorist, and the real Nazis. take your swastika and shove it up your Muslim ass

Reply
