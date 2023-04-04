Armed men, reportedly the so-called “Kadyrovites,” have threatened Moscow residents with war for their protests against construction of a mosque in the city.

“We warn you! If you are against the will of the Almighty, we will fight with you. We don't care whom we fight against,” says one of the men on a video which recently went viral on social networks, adding that Muscovites who disagree with the mosque's construction incite ethnic strife in Russia, and, therefore, they should either be arrested or “destroyed.”

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has also responded to the protests in Moscow. On Monday, April 3, he posted a message on his Telegram channel calling the Russians who opposed the construction of a mosque in a sacred place for Orthodox Christians “cowards and provocateurs.”

“If all these rally participants wholeheartedly came out with the idea of protecting the Russian land, then go to the trenches with a machine gun!” he said.

“Such instigators should either be conscripted to vent all their anger on the enemy or sent to court as information saboteurs acting to please Satanists,” Kadyrov said.