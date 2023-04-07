Wagner Group warlord Yevheni Prigozhin has released a video reassuring his soldiers and supporters that “there are no problems” at the cemetery dedicated to Wagner personnel and telling them that “any war leads to the fact that fighters die.”

In the macabre video, the chef turned mercenary leader stands before a field of fresh graves that runs over the horizon, and promises that the cemetery will be turned into “a memorial for future generations.”

 In late February, US intel estimated Wagner’s casualties in Ukraine as over 30,000 with more than half those at Bakhmut. The figure is likely to have significantly climbed during the brutal battles there over the last month, including the use of ex-convicts in ‘suicide squad’ tactics. Individual soldiers are reported to receive $1,300 (USD) per month as part of Wagner, which is well in excess of average Russian monthly earnings.

 Last Sunday, a pro-Putin activist, Vladlen Tatarsky, was assassinated in a St Petersburg café owned by Prigozhin. Responsibility for the deadly bombing has been taken by the anti-Putin National Republican Army (NRA) of Russia. Kyiv Post was tipped off about the killing by an NRA spokesperson on the day before.

 Prigozhin concluded his comments from the graveyard by saying: “Yes, it is growing. Those who fight sometimes die. That’s how life works.”

I think Putin sees him as a threat because, instead of toeing the line, he tells it as he sees it and most Russians compare that to Putin's BS. However, he has the same imperialistic mindset and fatalistic outlook. We're all gonna die soma day, as Kasey Chambers sang. It's no wonder alcoholism has devastated the Russian Federation.

As Lord Farquad so poignantly observed: "Some of you may die, but that is a risk I am willing to take."

pizzaboy from leningrad tries to play some kind of philosopher? wow

Your a total scumbag merc piece of shit. There is no honor in killing for money fuck you. This is a horrible thing you are doing hope someone gives you a statue of yourself and blows you up.

