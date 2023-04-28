The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, and the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Chaputova, arrived in Ukraine on Friday, April 28.

Pavel published a joint photo with Chaputova on Twitter, against the background of a residential building destroyed as a result of the strikes of war.

Pavel is visiting Ukraine for the first time after assuming the presidency. For Chaputova, this is the second visit to Ukraine during the full-scale invasion of Russia; she has already been to our country at the end of May 2022.

The Czech president expressed his support for the Ukrainian people on Twitter."We are both aware of the value of freedom and justice. It is difficult to see with our own eyes that Ukrainians are paying the most expensive price for this, with the blood and lives of their own citizens. In the fight against the aggressor, they are defending what is common. Therefore, we will be with them," Pavel emphasized in the post.

The Czech publication IDNES indicates that the leaders of the Czech Republic and Slovakia visited Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, which suffered from the Russian occupation. They are to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zuzana Chaputova, in turn, emphasized that their joint trip marks a new era of relations between the countries and that she is glad that this trip is to Ukraine.

"Perhaps there are no two closer nations in the world than the Slovaks and the Czechs. Our relations are deep, strong, and strengthened by the shared historical experience of fascism, occupation, and communism, the development of democracy, and finally the peaceful division of the common state. Today we carry together this symbol of mutual respect, friendship, and partnership to Kyiv. Our message is clear: we are connected with Ukraine not only by a border and a common past, but also by a common future," the President of Slovakia stressed on Facebook