The head of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner has said he will withdraw his fighters from Bakhmut “to lick our wounds” and avoid “facing a senseless death”, after he angrily accused Kremlin officials of withholding ammunition.

"On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on Telegram.

"I will pull out Wagner units from Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they are facing a senseless death," he said, adding that he was waiting for "orders to leave Bakhmut".

Earlier on Friday morning, Prigozhin released a shocking video (GRAPHIC WARNING) in which he appeared surrounded by the dead bodies of Wagner fighters.

Shouting into the camera, he said: “These are the Wagner PMC guys who died today, still bleeding fresh. Now listen to me - these are somebody's fathers and sons. And those who don't give us ammunition will be in hell.

“We have a 70% ammunition shortage, f..ck! Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is f..king ammunition? Look at them!

“You are sitting in expensive clubs. Your kids are having a blast making videos on YouTube. You think you are the masters of this life and have the right to dispose of their lives.”

A screengrab from the video the mercenary chief released this morning.