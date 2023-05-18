Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized the importance of his country's territorial integrity in a meeting with China's special envoy Li Hui, his ministry said Wednesday.

Kuleba "explained the principles of restoring a stable and just peace in detail, based on the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," said a ministry statement.

China's special envoy arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday for two days of talks with authorities, as part of a European tour to promote Beijing's plan to settle the conflict with Russia.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has aimed to position China as a neutral mediator, and visited Moscow in March.

He has however not visited Kyiv and has been criticiized for refusing to condemn the Kremlin's attack on its neighbor.

In the meeting with Li, Kuleba "emphasiszed that Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict".

He praised the "importance" of China's mediating role, including in the Black Sea Initiative that allowed for the resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea, and in nuclear safety.

The two sides also agreed to "intensify dialogue on key issues."