US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv's pilots, a senior White House official said Friday. It signals a major breakthrough for Kyiv, which has repeatedly – and until recently unsuccessfully – pushed its Western supporters to agree to provide high-tech jets as it fights to fend off Russia's more than year-long invasion. could be interesting for you: Look at the latest Ukraine news that was released today. Biden, who is in Japan for the G7 summit, said the United States "will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force," the official said. "As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them."

I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2023

Momentum has been building for providing high-tech warplanes to Ukraine, but US support is especially key, as it legally has to approve the reexport of equipment purchased by allies, including F-16 jets. Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pledged to build an "international coalition" to provide fighter jet support for Ukraine. After visiting Sunak at his Chequers country estate outside London on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "very positive" about creating a "jets coalition" in his country's war with Russia. Sunak said Monday that the UK was preparing to open a flight school to train Ukrainian pilots, and French President Emmanuel Macron also offered to do so but ruled out sending war planes to Kyiv. Previously, US opposition to providing advanced jets centered around the long timeline and high price of doing so, with officials saying there were more cost-effective means to aid Kyiv's air defense.

Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.



The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs.



We stand united. https://t.co/36d8ffu6aa pic.twitter.com/9Us6mAieR3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 19, 2023