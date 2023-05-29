A series of explosions rocked Kyiv once again on Monday morning, just hours after a massive overnight missile and drone attack against the capital. Air raid sirens sounded just after 11 a.m. Some social media reports suggest the first explosions were heard before they sounded. Kyiv Post reporters in central Kyiv heard two explosions followed by around 12 more shortly after. could be interesting for you: See the latest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news bulletins released today.

This is what #Kyiv sounds like right now, on a sunny Monday noon. pic.twitter.com/6le5IAFM9f — Olivia Kortas (@OliviaKortas) May 29, 2023

A Kyiv Post reporter observed six missiles fired from a heavy, ground-based, Ukrainian army anti-aircraft system about 11:20. At least three missiles were seen to hit separate flying objects over Kyiv city, destroying them. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at 11:30: “The attack on Kyiv continues. Don’t leave the shelters!” The all clear was given at 12:23 and preliminary reports suggest all missiles were intercepted. Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said Russia may have used ballistic missiles in the attack. Klitschko later reported one person had been injured and missile debris is reported to have fallen in at least three districts of the capital. Pictures posted to social media showed a burning object on a road in the Obolon district.

📷 #Kyiv Mayor #Klitschko posted a picture of a downed rocket on a roadway in one of capital’s districts pic.twitter.com/GrshOBUpn4 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 29, 2023