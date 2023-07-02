  • Russia has cancelled the 2023 iteration of MAKS, its premier international air show. Scheduled every other year, MAKS takes place near Moscow and showcases Russias civil and military aerospace sectors and has become key to securing export customers. 
  • The show has probably been cancelled largely due to genuine security concerns, following recent uncrewed aerial vehicle attacks inside Russia. Organisers were highly likely also aware of the potential for reputational damage if fewer international delegations attended.
  • The war has been exceptionally challenging for Russia's aerospace community. The sector is struggling under international sanctions: highly trained specialists are being encouraged to serve as infantry in the Roscosmos space agency's own militia. Meanwhile, Commander in Chief of the Aerospace Forces, General Sergei Surovikin, has not been seen in public since the abortive mutiny by Wagner Group, for whom he served as point of contact with the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
Darren
Darren Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Let's send more of what Canada has and more long-range Missiles

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
