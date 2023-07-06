The Kremlin on Thursday, July 6, criticised President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to NATO-member Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to "drag" other countries into the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

 

"The Kyiv regime is doing everything possible to drag as many countries as possible almost directly into this conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

 

"Many countries have already plunged headlong into this conflict, both directly and indirectly. This topic will be discussed with the Bulgarians." 

Comments (2)

MarkinTX
MarkinTX Guest 5 months ago
The inept Russian military is no match for NATO, especially in its current decimated state. NATO has a 5:1 advantage over Russia in conventional forces and par on nuclear capability. NATO is also better equipped and trained than the Russian military. If Russia was smart they would never pick a fight with NATO. Unfortunately, Russians are not smart. We may be witnessing a scenario where Russia ceases to exist as a Federation entirely.

MJ
MJ Guest 5 months ago
I hope Poot'en does something stupid, not that he already is classified as mentally disabled, like most of the sheep in Russia. But alas, he doesn't want to fight a real military power as the Russian Koala Bear is nothing more than a myth!

