Ukrainian assault and airborne infantry units were consolidating around newly-captured terrain at locations across the frontline Bakhmut sector and repelled Russian attempts to recapture lost ground at two locations, according to news reports and official Ukrainian statements, on Thursday July 6.

Pro-Russian information platforms reported that Ukrainian troops were digging in near the Berkhivka and Yahidne villages to the north-east of Bakhmut, after recapturing positions lost to Russian assaults as long ago as May. The early July successes marked continued progress on a wider front in a double axis offensive that was initially launched by Ukraine in the Bakhmut sector in early June.

A Russian combined arms assault to push Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) units back on Wednesday failed to eject Ukrainian troops from the newly-gained positions, as pro-Russia combat correspondent Simon Pegov reported on Thursday on his Telegram channel. An official July 6 situation estimate published by Ukraine’s Army General Staff (AGS) confirmed Ukrainian units had repelled the Russian counterattacks against Berkhivka and Yahidne.

Social media and news reports, in some cases backed up by video and geolocated photographs posted by soldiers themselves, showed Ukrainian daily progress measured in hundreds of meters. The AFU advances were based on deliberate, short-range assaults calculated to captured a single wood-line or a farm field, reports agreed.

Comments made by Ukraine’s ground forces commander, Oleksandr Syrsky to Ukrainian national media on Wednesday July 5 praised the 10th Mountain Brigade, a formation long-deployed to the north-west of Bakhmut, for recently gaining ground, capturing prisoners of war, and success in defeating the Russian counterattacks. Syrsky said: the brigade had conducted “assaults that succeeded in seizing a range of territory and in destroying a significant number of occupiers [Russian troops].” He did not say where.

Battle videos posted by the brigade itself on Tuesday July 4 and Wednesday July 5 indicated the unit is fighting in the northern Bakhmut sector. Footage showed heavily-armed Ukrainian infantrymen backed by armored personnel carriers and observation drones, deliberately clearing trench lines using grenades and small arms fire. Other images showed medics from the 10th treating soldiers for splinter and gunshot wounds