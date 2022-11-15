The Russian army is not resorting to massive strikes against Ukraine because it is experiencing a lack of cruise and ballistic missiles, a Ukrainian military spokesman has claimed.

Speaking at a briefing organized by state-owned Ukrinform TV on Monday, Nov. 14, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the Russians had not resorted to massive strikes last week and hardly used Shahid-136 cruise missiles or Iranian drones.

“The enemy cannot afford to launch massive strikes all the time as it is experiencing a certain shortage of weapons. Particularly Iskanders, X555, X101 missiles, and Kalibr missiles – especially Kalibr,” Ihnat said.

He added that the Russians had launched up to 15 Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine in October, but have not had enough time to replenish stockpiles. At the same time, Russia has already moved Kalibr carriers to the Black Sea, and massive attacks are possible in the future. Ihnat emphasized that Russian forces could launch a massive missile strike against Ukraine on 15-16 November to coincide with the G20 summit taking place in Bali.

Ihnat also recalled that frontline towns are constantly bombarded with rocket artillery and S-300 anti-aircraft systems, which the enemy has an abundance of. He added that despite the lull in missile strikes, the shelling of Bakhmut and Avdiyivika in Donetsk Region was relentless.

“We are talking about a lull in rocket fire. The enemy is building up its forces. Plus, this conditional lull can be linked to actions taking place on the southern front,” Ihnat underlined.