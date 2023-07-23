For most young men, turning 18 brings with it some monumental and potentially life-changing decisions – work or university? Gap year or straight to campus? Follow your friends or venture out on your own?

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 17-year-old Ukrainian boys have been faced with one much more difficult and fundamentally life-altering choice – to stay or not to stay?

Under Ukrainian martial law, which has been in place since February of last year, men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from travelling abroad and are potentially subject to conscription into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The AFU have for the most part managed to fill ranks with volunteers and is currently far from the point of needing to conscript as many males as possible as soon as they turn 18, but with no immediate end to the war or martial law in sight, those coming of age face an uncertain future.

For some, like Ruslan, the prospect of being sent to war was enough to make him decide to leave Ukraine. “I left in February somewhat spontaneously,” he tells Kyiv Post. “The main reason was that I don’t want to fight and none of my relatives want me to either.

“I am a patriot of Ukraine, but I’m definitely not ready to die, especially at such a young age. I am ready to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine as soon as I earn enough money.”

While safer than serving on the front lines, being a 17-year-old civilian in Ukraine can still be dangerous – two were among the four children injured overnight in Russia’s latest missile barrage against the port city of Odesa.

According to Ukrainian government figures, as of July 22, 496 Ukrainian children had been killed and 1,564 injured since the start of Russia’s full- scale invasion, though the real figure is “not final” and likely far higher.

Ruslan’s mother, Diana, told Kyiv Post: “So far, I’m glad he’s gone. Because in addition to the experience which he will gain and more opportunities for development, he is safe.”

For other 17-year-olds, worries about potentially being conscripted were displaced by a desire to pursue their chosen careers which they see as best served in their home country.

“I had and still have thoughts about leaving Ukraine,” Daniel tells Kyiv Post. “I thought about what would be best for me and discovered personal pros and cons.

“And the main factor for me is the career that I plan to build in Ukraine – football, which I have been working on for 11 years now already. That’s why I decided to stay in the country.”