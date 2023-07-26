A Ukrainian lawmaker is under investigation accused of illegally leaving the country to take a luxury holiday in the Maldives.

According to a recent investigation by Ukrainian media outlet "Slidstvo.Info", people's deputy Yuriy Aristov, 48, a member of the "Servant of the People" Party, was spotted in the luxurious 5-Star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel on the private island of Ithafushi in mid-July.

could be interesting for you: Look at the latest Ukraine news that was released today.

To confirm the authenticity of this information, "Slidstvo.Info" journalists contacted the hotel directly. Hotel employees verified that Yuri Aristov had indeed been a guest at their resort.

However, by the time they received the inquiry, he had already checked out.

The cost of accommodation in this exclusive resort ranges from 100,000 hryvnias ($2,600) to a staggering 323,000 hryvnias ($8800) for one night. There is even a premium villa option that exceeds one million hryvnias per night ($26,700).

Under current martial law, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are forbidden from travelling abroad although serving members of the country’s parliament can do so if it is for work purposes.

The investigation has already revealed that Aristov was out of Ukraine between June 05 and July 22, 2023. During this period, he had undertaken a three-day business trip to Poland to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Lithuanian government.

On July 10, 2023, while still abroad, Aristov allegedly took sick leave, valid until July 19, 2023, through a private medical institution in Kyiv.

Similar topics of Interest EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.

However, authorities discovered that the medical examination associated with the sick leave had not taken place, suggesting the possibility of falsified information.

As a consequence, a criminal case has been initiated against him, and law enforcement agencies are conducting extensive searches to uncover the truth.

Despite attempts to reach out to Aristov and his assistant, journalists were met with silence.

Aristov’s house being searched. PHOTO: State Bureau of Investigation (DBR)

Following the publication of the investigation, Aristov swiftly resigned as a people's deputy. Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook.

"The application will be considered at the next plenary session," the head of the Verkhovna Rada said.