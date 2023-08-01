President Zelensky has said President Putin will not survive a long war against Ukraine and will be dead within ten years.

In exclusive interview with Brazilian TV channel GloboNews, Zelensky was asked whether Ukraine could repeat the fate of Syria, where Russia has been fighting alongside the government since 2015.

“Putin will not live for so many years,” he said. “At the pace at which he is fighting with us, he didn’t fight [like that] in Syria.

“He won’t withstand it. He won’t live for 30 more years. He will die – this is completely clear.

“But he won’t survive ten years either. He’s not the same figure anymore.”

In Syria, a civil war broke out in 2011 between supporters of the government of Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian and Kurdish opposition formations. Since 2015, units of the Russian Defense Ministry have been participating in the war on the side of Assad.

Zelensky further explained that the entire Russian army had been deployed against Ukraine, but he expressed confidence that its backbone had already been weakened and diminished.

He said the Kremlin is seeking a pause in the conflict to accumulate resources, lift sanctions, and gain political support globally, but Ukraine will not allow such a situation to happen, and Kyiv will take necessary actions to prevent Russia from regaining strength to initiate a full-scale war again.

Zelensky’s remarks came after a previous statement in December, wherein he remarked that the war in Ukraine would end with Putin’s death.

He pointed out the risks of an authoritarian regime being overly dependent on a single person and expressed the belief that without Putin, Russia’s focus might shift from foreign policy to domestic matters.