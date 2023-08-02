The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, in absentia, has issued a “preventive measure of detention” for Vadym Rabinovych, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament from the pro-Russian Opposition Platform for Life party, which is now banned in Ukraine. Rabinovych fled to Israel at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion and Ukrainian law enforcement is seeking his extradition.

could be interesting for you: View the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news stories that came out today.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) requested the issue of an arrest warrant for the ex-lawmaker on Tuesday, August 1, which was approved by the court, reported the DBR press service on Wednesday, August 2.

On July 26, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada was officially suspected of treason, as outlined in part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The notification action was carried out by law enforcement officers, who directed a corresponding request for international legal assistance to the State of Israel.

According to the DBR, the former parliamentarian is accused of disseminating anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the general population and political leadership of European Union countries.

DBR investigations allege that, through numerous speeches and interviews, Rabinovych propagated “manipulative statements that undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability, state, economic, and information security.”

“His propaganda activities aided the leadership of the Russian Federation in accomplishing its military and political objectives and furnished the Russian Federation with ideological support for conducting subversive activities against Ukraine,” the DBR said.

Similar topics of Interest EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.

On November 3, 2022, the Ukrainian Parliament prematurely revoked Rabinovych’s parliamentary mandate, after his earlier revocation of Ukrainian citizenship.

The investigation reveals that the politician is currently evading authorities in Israel, where he fled at the onset of the invasion. Within Ukraine, Rabinovych faces the possibility of up to 15 years imprisonment along with the confiscation of property.