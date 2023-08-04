Russia’s claim that it had thwarted a Ukrainian attack on a Black Sea naval base overnight are “fake,” Kyiv has said, publishing a video of what appears to be a sea-borne drone successfully attacking one of Moscow’s ships.

Russia said on Friday morning it had repelled a Ukrainian sea and air drone attack in Novorossiysk Bay on the Crimean peninsula.

“Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the use of two unmanned sea boats, attempted an attack on the Novorossiysk naval base of the Russian Armed Forces,” the defense ministry said on Telegram.

But just a few hours later, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released a video shot at nighttime showing a water-borne drone approaching a ship.

In a comment to Kyiv Post, sources at the SBU said: “The SBU conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay - the large amphibious assault ship ‘Olenegorsky Gornyak’ was damaged.

“The video shows how an SBU surface drone, loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT, attacking an enemy ship with about 100 crew members.

“As a result of the attack, the Olenegorsky Gornyak received a serious hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks. Therefore, all Russian statements about a ‘repulsed attack’ are fake.”

Unverified videos posted to social media show a reportedly show large ship listing to the side being towed into Novorossiysk port.

"The presence of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea... will be put to an end," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on social media following the most recent drone strike.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

"Ukraine will ensure freedom and security in the Black Sea for world trade."

The number of attacks in the sea has increased from both sides since Moscow exited a deal last month that had allowed Ukrainian grain exports via the shipping hub during the conflict between the two countries.

The Black Sea port of Novorossiysk hosts the terminus of a pipeline that carries most Kazakh oil exports through Russia.

The fuel artery's operator Caspian Pipeline Consortium said it was continuing to ship oil to moored tankers at the terminal, Russian state media reported Friday.

But "a temporary ban has been established on the movement of ships in the port," said the company, as quoted by Interfax news agency.

Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian journalist. Senior Corespondent at Kyiv Post. I have been working as a journalist for almost 10 years. I write about Ukrainian politics and social issues.
Chris York
Chris is Kyiv Post’s Head of News and has over a decade of experience as a former senior editor and reporter at HuffPost UK. He has an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security and after a stint learning Russian, is now trying to forget it and learn Ukrainian instead.
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Oslo
Oslo Guest 4 months ago
Well good on yah! Sink more that would amazing.

pandament
pandament Guest 4 months ago
Putin put himself in a bubble of bad advice and his bad moves plus a boy scout army. He should come out of this in a very expensive casket to join Stalin.

Paul Neubauer
Paul Neubauer Guest 4 months ago
The flaw with the Ukrainian drones is that they go off next to the ship. Ukraine needs semi submersible craft like the Narco Boats to explode UNDER the ship, which will kill the ship. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narco-submarine

David
David Guest 4 months ago
@Paul Neubauer, You are right. A separate torpedo shaped penetrator slung under the boat could be released underwater upon impact between boat and ship. Its warhead could be a shaped charge penetrator followed by secondary incendiaries and high explosives.

David
David Guest 4 months ago
Its a pity the ship was not set on fire by the excess fuel in the suicide boat.
Maybe an idea to add a Mk 54 light weight short range torpedo to the armament of these drones

Dimitry Merdevedev
Dimitry Merdevedev Guest 4 months ago
Novorossiysk is Krasnodar not occupied Crimea as stated.

But nice one, boys! Even better!

