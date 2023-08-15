A press release by the Norwegian Defense Ministry and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace on Aug. 14 unveiled the contract for the provision of an unspecified number of CORTEX Typhon Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) through the UK-led International Fund of Ukraine (IFU). The contract has a value of £56 million ($71 million).

The Typhon system is designed to counter a wide range of unmanned aerial threats through a combination of physical and electronic attacks. Kyiv Post understands that the equipment to be provided to Ukraine consists of three main elements:

· Surveillance and target acquisition radar incorporating field-proven software and hardware produced by the US company Teledyne Flir and Norwegian-based Kongsberg;

· The Kongsberg PROTECTOR RS6 Remote Weapon Station (RWS) configured for Ukraine with the powerful M230 LF 30mm low recoil cannon as the main weapon (other versions utilize a 40 mm Automatic Grenade launcher with airburst ammunition or air defense missiles);

· Control of the whole system is achieved through the use of the Kongsberg-developed CORTEX Integrated Combat Solution (ICS);

· The systems for Ukraine will be mounted on the German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) Dingo 2 Mine Resistant Ambush protected (MRAP) wheeled vehicle.

“This contract will provide a significant capability boost for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will support their ability to protect their people and defend their country against aerial threats,” Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace is quoted in the press release.

Norway's Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram announces system provision

Photo: Norwegian defense forum

“This is the result of good cooperation between the Norwegian armed forces and industry, demonstrating the ability to think innovatively. This will help save lives of Ukrainians and is important in countering Russia’s severe aggression,” said Norway's Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

Kongsberg have produced over 20,000 units of the RWS which is in service with 22 nations

The International Fund for Ukraine was created by the United Kingdom in partnership with Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and Lithuania. The fund allows participating countries to provide long-term military support to Ukraine without harming their own military capabilities.

Norway has already provided over €2 billion worth of humanitarian and military aid including Leopard tanks and Mistral air defense missiles. In February the Norwegain government announced plans to provide a total of $7 billion in further aid to Ukraine over the next five years.