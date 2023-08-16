Ukraine appears to have thrown one of its strongest brigades into the fight against Russian forces in the south of the country, with evidence emerging the 82nd Air Assault Brigade is heavily involved in the fight for the village of Robotyne in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

This is likely bad news for Moscow’s troops facing off on the other side of the front line, as the Forbes on May 3 had described the unit as “ridiculously powerful.”

What’s the latest?

As Kyiv Post’s Stefan Korshak wrote in a profile of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade back in May: “Arguably, the combination of highly mobile NATO-standard infantry fighting vehicles supported by extremely capable tanks, will make the 82nd a force tailored to advance quickly to seize ground.

“On paper, the 82nd looks very much like a formation task organized to drive through a breach in defensive lines made by other forces.”

And it appears that right now that’s exactly what they’re doing.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its daily assessment on Aug. 15, wrote: “Ukrainian forces advanced into Robotyne, and further Russian and Ukrainian reporting published on Aug. 15 suggests that Ukrainian forces have committed additional counteroffensive brigades to the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast area.”

According to the available evidence, these “additional counteroffensive brigades” include the 82nd, and Ukrainian milbloggers are highlighting their successes already.

War Zone+, said: “Immediately after the introduction of reserves [including the 82nd], successes appeared.

“The AFU advanced along the entire bridgehead and entered the settlement, Robotyne, having taken positions in the north of the village and in the landings to the west.”

Who are they?

The Ukrainian military has never acknowledged the existence of this unit, so details are a bit on the sparse side, but the Pentagon documents leaked earlier this year provided an illuminating insight into what Ukrainian commanders had planned for the brigade.

They showed that a significant chunk of the best NATO-delivered infantry armored vehicles were headed for the 82nd, specifically 40 tracked German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 90 US-made Stryker wheeled infantry combat vehicles.

Both the Marder and Strkyer vehicles are equipped with excellent day/night sensors and sights, auto-cannons and enough space for a squad of infantrymen.

According to the leaked documents, this meant the 82nd would be the only AFU formation operating these two vehicles.

While excellent vehicles, neither Marder nor Strkyer are designed to take on tanks, which is why the brigade was also being bolstered with 14 British Challenger 2s, by most accounts the most powerful and best-armored tank on the entire battlefield.

First produced in the 1990s and continually updated, the Challenger has operated successfully in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

It is a main battle tank designed to defeat any combat vehicle it comes up against, carrying cutting-edge layered armor, modern optics and a 120mm and rifled cannon.

Two battle-tested Ukrainian combat units – the 25th Airborne and the 80th Air Assault Brigades – sent tank crews to the UK where they trained on the Challengers, before being assigned to the 82nd.

How accurate were these reports?

In recent days there has been visual evidence supporting the reports.

On Tuesday, a video emerged of a Stryker being hit by a Russian Lancet loitering munition.

The footage was released by Russian sources with some commentators suggesting the reason it cuts out so abruptly is because the Stryker survived the attack and was able to drive away.

Pictures also emerged purporting to show a Marder spotted near Robotyne earlier this week.

Again, the pictures were released by Russian sources, so the Kremlin’s forces do appear to have located at least some of the 82nd’s infantry vehicles; but they don’t seem to have visual confirmation of where the brigade’s Challenger tanks are at the moment.

Nevertheless, we do know they’re somewhere in the southern region as one was spotted by a Ukrainian Telegram channel, complete with a “cope cage” to protect from kamikaze drone strikes.

So, what happens next?

That’s a closely guarded military secret, but it’s likely we’ll see the Challenger tanks being committed to the fight in an attempt to smash through the Russian defenses.

But this will be no easy task – Ukrainian Colonel Petro Chernyk has acknowledged the summer offensive is advancing slowly in the south due to three lines of Russian defenses – a first line of minefields stretching several kilometers wide; a second line with artillery, equipment, and personnel concentrations; and a third line of rear positions meant to preserve resources.

Breaking through and taking Robotyne will be hugely significant, bringing the Armed Forces of Ukraine one step closer to their goal in the region – reaching the Sea of Azov and cutting the Russia’s occupying forces in two.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Chris York
Chris York
Chris is Kyiv Post’s Head of News and has over a decade of experience as a former senior editor and reporter at HuffPost UK. He has an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security and after a stint learning Russian, is now trying to forget it and learn Ukrainian instead.
Best Oldest Newest
RichC
RichC Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Stryker ICV doesn't have autocannon, it has .50 cal *or* a 40mm grenade launcher. It's also only weakly armored. I'm glad this unit has Challenger and Marder for the hard combat, Stryker is not survivable close to a front with lots of artillery, RPGs, ATGMs and loitering munitions. Its concept is "a bit more protection than a HMMWV".

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
C J
C J Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Since I looked at this I've lots more adds

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Fyodor Dostoevsky
Fyodor Dostoevsky Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine is a pile of rubble, that smells of urine.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Bob
Bob Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

FORK EM UP THE POOPER 60's MURICA STYLE !!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Kev
Kev Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Vindicated Putins narrative of Nato expansion...kudos to Russia, fighting the full might of Nato...and holding up.Dont forget it's a relatively clean fight now,with the exception of dirty bombs from USA...cluster munitions...it's fair game for Russia to respond with Nuclear bombers the moment Nato has the upper hand or gets into Russia. This is not Ukraine again't Russia,but Nato fighting for World power and Europe cementing itself as a USA satelite/ Colony.

Reply
Freddie
Freddie Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Kev, well I don't see the 82nd airborne or the royal marines or Polish troops no this is not the full might of Nato. Not even close.

Reply
Oslo
Oslo Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Freddie, go ahead nuke yourselves dolt.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Lol
Lol Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Last I heard they beat the Russians and had the Chinese on the Blackfoot,with zero losses and over 1million Russians killed...amazing propaganda...Hitler himself would be proud...think they were personally trained by Donald Trump ,when he took a break dodging the draft

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
David
David Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Hope they have enough Bangalore torpedoes and cluster munitions.
Bottom line is Ukraine will keep getting stinger and more innovative. Russia will keep getting weaker, exhausted and demotivated. Inevitability beckons.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Maple leaf
Maple leaf Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The AFU is becoming the most experienced professional army in the world. Their tactics and intelligence on the battlefield are simply amazing fighting with no airsuppot and gaining ground is heroic. So stop complaining its going to slow if Nato had trained pilots earlier we would have a different war. But they could not wait anylonger otherwise the assholes would have had even more time to dig in.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Paolo
Paolo Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Really hoping ukraine can get some big gains under their belt now.
Taking Berdiansk and cutting the land corridor before winter would be a huge achievement.
It would bring much of the south/ Crimea into mlrs range and put ukraine in a really strong position next spring with air support expected to be in place by then.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
pooty cyka
pooty cyka Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Kill every filthy ruzzian inside of Ukraine!!!

Reply
Tony
Tony Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@pooty cyka,

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Maple leaf
Maple leaf Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Show these Russian some hoorah! Go get em happy hunting.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Jim McCollins-Draper III
Jim McCollins-Draper III Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

get some

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
OffogRedux
OffogRedux Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Thank you for keeping track of the 82nd- While it appeared to still e in reserve, it's nice to have it confirmed. Now if we only could learn what's become of the 13th Jager Brigade!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Paul McCoy
Paul McCoy Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Press the attack 🇺🇦!

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
MJ
MJ Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It's time to send as many Russians as possible home in body bags, and then maybe the Russian people will start to question Poot'ens mental health!

Reply
Andrew Lockett
Andrew Lockett Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@MJ, Nup, won't work. The orcs have already lost hundreds of thousands without so much as a whimper from the society. The average Russian citizen lives in a permanent state of paralysis, unable to process critical information or take any decisive action to save themselves. The problem is, putler and his vile minions have performed such an effective nationwide psy ops on the deluded population for nigh on 25 years now, that there's just no turning back or escape from the revanchist rabbit hole they have dug for themselves. So what's the upshot to all this? An inevitable Soviet " Back To The Future " scenario, replete with all the oppressive and repressive trimmings of that era, 21st century style. The working definition of " dystopian dysfunction ". 🇺🇦

Reply
jjee
jjee Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Andrew Lockett,

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John Tait
John Tait Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Andrew Lockett, An excellent synopsis. Thank you.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
