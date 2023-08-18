Moscow has once again been struck by a Ukrainian drone, after an explosion rocked the centre of the city at 4am on Friday morning. Russia’s defense ministry claimed its air defenses had taken the drone down but not before it flew unhindered right into the heart of the Russian capital. “The UAV, after being exposed to air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow,” the ministry said on Telegram. could be interesting for you: Get the freshest Ukraine news updates as of today.

Another day, another drone strike on Moscow. The unthinkable has become routine. pic.twitter.com/9wC6W41IBh — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 18, 2023

Ukraine is deliberately targeting drones at Moscow City as it is the symbol of the prosperity “Putin’s regime” has allegedly brought to Russia, a Kyiv official told Kyiv Post on Friday. Moscow’s mayor said emergency services were on the scene, but that early reports indicated there were no casualties. “The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expo Centre, and did not cause significant damage to the building,” Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. State-run news agency TASS reported that one of the walls of the venue’s pavilion had partially collapsed, citing emergency services. “The area of the collapse is about 30 square meters (323 square feet),” emergency services told TASS.

TASS also reported that the airspace near the international airport of Vnukovo was briefly closed, with departures and arrivals delayed, citing the aviation service. The expo centre, on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment of the Moskva River, hosts regular exhibitions and trade shows, according to its website. Similar topics of Interest Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West Victory in Ukraine is crucial to preventing Russia from regrouping and enlarging its brutal expansionist policy. The West just needs to deliver the blows needed and extract the thorn from its side. The venue is 100 metres (328 feet) from Moscow City, an office block in the capital’s main business district that was struck twice within days by debris from downed drone strikes this month. Wall Street Journal journalist, Yaroslav Trofimov, posted a video on social media with the heading: “Another day, another drone strike on Moscow. The unthinkable has become routine.” Later on Friday, parts of Moscow City were evacuated due to reports of more drones heading for the capital.

⚡️Consequences of the drone attack on #Moscow.



It is reported that the roof of Expocentre was partially damaged. pic.twitter.com/2qaSh7IMM3 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) August 18, 2023

Russian media report that a mass evacuation was held in the Moskva-city buildings due to an anonymous report about a drone headed there.



Earlier, Russian media posted that a group of drones allegedly headed for Moscow was filmed in Russian Serpukhov. pic.twitter.com/AiNDAHAXQ0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 18, 2023