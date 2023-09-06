U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit Wednesday, Sept. 6, where he was due to unveil a substantial new aid package for Ukraine.

 

"We expect the secretary to be able to announce more than a billion dollars in new US funding for Ukraine during the course of this visit," a senior US State Department official said en route to Kyiv. The State Department said Blinken was greeted on arrival in the Ukrainian capital by the US Ambassador, Bridget Brink. 

While rumours of Secretary Blinken's visit had circulated yesterday, its details were not officially disclosed until his arrival. This visit marks his third trip to Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.

 

Secretary Blinken's previous visits, in April 2022, alongside U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and again in September 2022, primarily focused on discussions related to military assistance for Ukraine.

 

During this visit, discussions are expected to cover a wider variety of topics, including regional security, economic cooperation, and efforts towards peace in Ukraine.

