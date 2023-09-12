NATO should have admitted Ukraine years ago, its former US Ambassador said. Kurt Volker, former US Ambassador to NATO and American University co-founder and supervisory board member, gave a recent question and answer session with the press corps in Ukraine’s capital and outlined his views on Ukraine’s future related to membership in the alliance. Asked by Kyiv Post whether the US and NATO had “dropped the ball” during earlier opportunities, especially after Russia’s 2014 invasion, to both ask Ukraine to join the alliance and to be equipped and trained in the F-16, Volker replied: could be interesting for you: Read the most current war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news updates today. “I think using the phrase ‘dropped the ball’ is a little bit of a euphemism. We deliberately, from 2014 to 2017, imposed an arms embargo on Ukraine, denying any kind of link. No military support [after Russia’s initial 2014 invasion]. That was US policy and a huge mistake.” “We should have started a program of training and equipping Ukraine in a proper way right from the start. We should have seen this,” he said at the Thursday, Sept. 7 session. “Fortunately, in 2017, we lifted this ban, we got the Javelins [anti-tank weapons] and that opened the doors to other types of lethal assistance, which were essential. And I think, thank goodness, we did that because in 2022, that gave us a chance to stand [against Russia’s full-scale invasion].”

Asked about Ukraine's path to NATO membership, Volker, while acknowledging it as a "hotly debated topic," was adamant in saying NATO needs Ukraine: "I know, among the media, the chattering class in Washington, all the 'international security experts,'" the topic is debated repeatedly. "The first thing I would say is I don't think NATO realizes it needs Ukraine yet," Volker said. "But they're getting there. Vilnius was a big step forward from where we were; it was a big step forward in terms of NATO's understanding of what this conflict means." He then hit on the threat Russia is posing not just for Ukraine but for all Western democracies. "My view is that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has now shown an utter disregard for the European security framework that has existed since World War II," he said. "He's trying to reestablish the Russian empire, extinguish the people in Europe, the Ukrainians, and threaten the rest of Europe including countries that have been part of the Russian empire, such as Estonia and Georgia."

