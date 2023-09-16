could be interesting for you:

At various stages they take shelter among the ruins of buildings, dead trees and destroyed machinery. At one point a mortar round explodes within feet of them though both were unhurt.

In the video, posted by the unit on Telegram, two Ukrainian soldiers can be seen advancing through a post-apocalyptic looking landscape, dodging small arms fire and mortars as they go.

Ukraine’s 3 rd Assault Brigade has released dramatic headcam footage showing the recent fighting that liberated of the village of Andriivka.

“The enemy was firing mortars, and the mines were getting closer and closer. Stormtroopers continued to hunt the enemy in the middle of the battlefield — in a populated area teeming with Russians.”

In a post accompanying the video, the 3 rd Assault Brigade wrote: “How Andriivka was freed: the fog of Donbass and harsh battles. Unique footage from GoPro.

The 3rd Assault Brigade earlier on Saturday released drone footage of what it claims is Russian artillery firing on its own troops as they try and surrender in Andriivka.

The video shows Ukrainian troops still under fire as they clear Russian positions in the now-destroyed village near Bakhmut.

Three of Moscow’s soldiers surrender and are made to lie on the floor as they’re secured.

Then what appears to be an artillery round explodes right on top of troops from both sides.

As the smoke clears it becomes clear the Ukrainian troops have been incredibly lucky – all survived.

You can watch that video here.

Ukraine on Friday announced the liberation of the village of Andriivka near the Russian-held city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade fighting on the ground said it had led a "lightning operation" and "practically liquidated the whole of (Russia's) 72nd infantry brigade."

Later on Friday, it was reported Kyiv’s troops had pushed all Russian forces out of Klishchiivka, a tactically important town south of Bakhmut.

Although not officially confirmed, it would mean a local Kyiv victory after a grinding two-month battle in the hotly contested sector.

Fighters from the Belarusian volunteer unit Regiment of Kalinovsky had cleared the village with a pre-war population of 550, the Realna Viina reported, but there was no official confirmation.

Images published by the military information platform showed heavily armed infantry walking upright down a Klishchiivka street, against no opposition.