The head of NATO has said Ukraine’s allies need to prepare for “a long war,” warning that if Kyiv stops fighting “their country will no longer exist.”

 

Speaking in an interview with Germany's Funke media group published on Sunday, Jens Stoltenberg also said Ukraine would become a member of the military alliance “eventually.”

 

“Most wars last longer than expected when they first begin,” he said. “Therefore, we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine.”

“We are all wishing for a quick peace. But at the same time, we must recognize: if President Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. 

 

“If President Putin and Russia lay down their weapons, we will have peace.”

 

The war began in February 2022 when Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, bringing war back to Europe for the first time in decades. It is now in its 19th month.

 

Kyiv launched its counteroffensive in June, pushing back against entrenched Russian positions in the south and east, but it has made limited gains so far, AFP reports.

 

On Ukraine's ambitions to join the alliance, Stoltenberg said: “There is no doubt that Ukraine will eventually be in NATO.”

 

Kyiv had “moved closer to NATO” at a summit of the alliance in July, he said. 

 

“When this war ends, we need security guarantees for Ukraine. Otherwise, history could repeat itself,” he added. 

As Support for Ukraine Decreases, Risks of a Global Catastrophe Are Increasing
Why it’s even more important than ever for the West to act more decisively in support of Ukraine now and to defeat Russia before it’s too late.

 

At the July summit in Vilnius, NATO leaders agreed that Ukraine could join the alliance once certain conditions are met, and US and German officials made it clear that these would include Kyiv carrying out reforms to protect democracy and the rule of law.

 

 

Comments (2)

   Show comments
Cecil smith
Cecil smith Guest 2 months ago
Ukraine sadly is now a Toy of land that Putin says NATO can't play with neither can I.So I burst your ball in the playground and you cannot play neither can anyone.

gavan duffy
gavan duffy Guest 2 months ago
Putin and NATO know that Russia will win a war of attrition. So why doesn't NATO put troops on the ground to push Russian forces out of Ukraine Then the war can end. It seems NATO is prepared to fight this war to the last Ukranian.

Michel
Michel Guest 2 months ago
@gavan duffy,

