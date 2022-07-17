The Ukrainian military have repulsed the enemy’s assault actions near Ivano-Darivka, as well as Russia’s attempt to advance towards Verkhniokamianka in the Sloviansk direction.

Near Berestove and Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented the enemy’s another attempt to conduct reconnaissance in fighting.

As of 06:00 a.m., July 17, 2022, the Belarusian armed forces continued to complete certain tasks in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the situation remained rather unchanged. Russian troops launched an air strike near Esman, Sumy Region. At times, the enemy conducts air reconnaissance and opens fire on the positions of Ukrainian forces in Chernihiv Region and Sumy Region with artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders are attempting to maintain the captured frontiers. The enemy opened fire on such settlements as Petrivka, Ridne, Sosnivka, Slatyne, Pryshyb, Ruski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Verkhnii Saltiv and others. Russian troops conducted air reconnaissance with an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy used mortars, cannon and rocket artillery to open fire near such settlements as Dibrovne, Mykilske, Podolivka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Chepil, Krasnopillia and Kurulka.

With cannon and rocket artillery, Russian troops opened fire on civilian and military infrastructure near Zakitne, Hryhorivka, Tetianivka, Zvanivka, Minkivka, Raihorodok and others. The enemy conducted assault operations near Ivano-Darivka but had no success.

Russian invaders attempted to advance towards Verkhniokamianka. They were met with firm resistance, suffered losses and retreated. The enemy conducted reconnaissance with an UAV near Zvanivka, Fedorivka and Serebrianka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian forces near such settlements as Novoluhanske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna, Vyimka, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, and within the area of Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant (TPP). Ukrainian defenders skillfully repulsed Russia’s another attempt to conduct reconnaissance in fighting near Berestove and Bilohorivka. Russian occupiers launched air and missile strikes near Soledar, Pokrovske and Svitlodarsk.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian invaders are systematically opening fire on the positions of Ukrainian forces all over the contact line. The enemy launched air and missile strikes near Kamianka, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Southern Bug direction, the enemy shelling was recorded near Novovorontsovka, Kobzartsi, Blahodatne, Bila Krynytsia, Trudoliubivka, Novohryhorivka, Olenivka, Prybuzke, Oleksandrivka, Lupareve and others. Russian troops launched missile strikes on the city of Mykolaiv.

In order to reveal changes in the positions of Ukrainian forces and adjust fire, Russian invaders conducted air reconnaissance with an UAV. The enemy continues to harden positions.

According to the data from the General Staff, most Russian units have a very low morale and psychological condition due to significant losses. Russian occupiers are looking for any opportunity to avoid further hostilities, especially those who have already had a direct fire contact with the Ukrainian military.