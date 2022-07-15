Dmytro Butriy, acting head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, has said “There are territories, populated localities that have been liberated. I rely exclusively on official data agreed with the General Staff. These are 44 localities.”

He was speaking at an online press conference for journalists, which was organised by the Centre for Investigative Journalism. The localities belong to the territorial communities of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kochubeyivka and Novovorontsovka.

According to credible sources, during this liberation of these villages, Ukrainian forces also killed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers.

Many remaining Russian soldiers were forced to flee the areas and villages. Numerous Russian occupied bases, warehouses and ammunition depots were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.

Despite the victory, Butriy emphasised the situation has not greatly changed since the beginning of the war and things are still intense in Kherson Region, as fighting continues.

Ukrainian defence forces also attacked two control points of enemy troops and a landing pad in Nova Kakhovka on July 14. The strike was conducted using recently acquired weapons provided by the U.S., according to official reports.

According to credible Ukrainian sources last week, an ammunition store in Nova Kakhovka was also struck by a Ukrainian missile, which led to the loss of at least seven Russian lives.

Various other areas in Kherson Region continue to witness a fierce battle as the enemy attempts to hold control of them.

Ukrainian authorities have urged the population in Kherson to flee to safety as threats of fighting are to increase.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, commenting on the situation, that “I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields”.