Russian invaders are attempting to break through to Siversk via small settlements and open the way to Bakhmut. Hence, they are destroying everything they see in front of them.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai on Telegram, a Ukrinform correspondent reports:

“Enemies launched 12 rocket and air strikes on populated areas on the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region. Massive artillery and mortar attacks continue, and volley fire systems are used. Through small settlements, the Russians are trying to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut, which is why they are destroying everything in front of them. Now they are on the offensive in the direction of Verkhnokamyansky, hostilities continue.”

could be interesting for you:

“Via small settlements, Russians are attempting to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut. Hence, they are destroying everything they see in front of them. Now they are conducting the offensive in the direction of Verkhniokamianske. Battles are underway,” Haidai added.

In his words, Russian troops launched 12 missile and air strike on settlements situated at the border of Luhansk Region and Donetsk Region. They continue massive artillery and mortar shelling, and use multiple launch rocket systems.

In February 24, 2022, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are shelling and destroying the key infrastructure facilities, opening fire on the residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
28 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
33 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Red Cross in Russia Distributing Pro-Putin Merchandise to Ukrainian Refugees, Investigation Claims
Next » Tribunal Location Announced for Prisoners in the Self-Proclaimed DPR