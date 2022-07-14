Russian invaders are attempting to break through to Siversk via small settlements and open the way to Bakhmut. Hence, they are destroying everything they see in front of them.

The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai on Telegram, a Ukrinform correspondent reports:

“Enemies launched 12 rocket and air strikes on populated areas on the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region. Massive artillery and mortar attacks continue, and volley fire systems are used. Through small settlements, the Russians are trying to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut, which is why they are destroying everything in front of them. Now they are on the offensive in the direction of Verkhnokamyansky, hostilities continue.”

