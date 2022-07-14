The relevant statement was made by Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai on Telegram, a Ukrinform correspondent reports:
“Enemies launched 12 rocket and air strikes on populated areas on the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region. Massive artillery and mortar attacks continue, and volley fire systems are used. Through small settlements, the Russians are trying to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut, which is why they are destroying everything in front of them. Now they are on the offensive in the direction of Verkhnokamyansky, hostilities continue.”
- Get the latest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news reports published today.
“Via small settlements, Russians are attempting to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut. Hence, they are destroying everything they see in front of them. Now they are conducting the offensive in the direction of Verkhniokamianske. Battles are underway,” Haidai added.
In his words, Russian troops launched 12 missile and air strike on settlements situated at the border of Luhansk Region and Donetsk Region. They continue massive artillery and mortar shelling, and use multiple launch rocket systems.
In February 24, 2022, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops are shelling and destroying the key infrastructure facilities, opening fire on the residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)