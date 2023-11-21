Nov. 21, 2013, saw the start of a mass protest action on Kyiv's Maidan central square against the government's backdown on the signing of the Association Agreement with the European Union.

The then-president Viktor Yanukovych's decision, made under Russian pressure, was the last straw that broke the people's patience, sparking mass countrywide protests.

It was then that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians understood that Yanukovych had deceived and betrayed them once again by making a civilizational choice that ran counter to their desire to integrate with Europe.

By Nov. 24, the number of Maidan protesters exceeded 100,000. The Euromaidan protests triggered a series of dramatic events which would later be known as the Revolution of Dignity.

Today, we do not only pay tribute to the courage of Ukrainian patriots. We pay tribute to those whose dignity drove them to defend Freedom.

Ten years ago, Ukrainians started the fight for their own and for Europe's freedom, and they continue to fight. Dignity won then and it will win now!