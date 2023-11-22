Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden are not expected to participate in an upcoming online meeting of the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders organized by India and scheduled for today, Nov. 22, as reported by Bloomberg.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that Premier Li Qiang will participate in the G-20 video summit instead.

According to Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Quatra, the “vast majority” of G-20 leaders are expected to attend the virtual meeting on Wednesday.

In contrast, reports from Russian television indicate that Russian President Putin plans to participate in the gathering for the first time since the beginning of the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Bloomberg highlighted that Indian Prime Minister Modi himself had previously missed a virtual meeting of leaders from emerging economies during discussions related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in which Xi Jinping had participated.

Modi was replaced by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, according to Indian media.

Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Deputy News Editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
