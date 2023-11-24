Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has “eliminated” a Ukrainian turncoat on Russian soil in what a law enforcement source described as a “badaboom,” according to reports.

Oleksandr Slisarenko, the former deputy head of the Russian-imposed administration in the occupied Kharkiv region, died when his car exploded in Belgorod, Russia on Nov. 16.

A law enforcement source told Ukrinform: “A ‘badaboom’ happened to a car carrying Oleksandr Slisarenko.

“He succumbed to the injuries sustained from the explosion.”

An SBU source told Ukrinform that because he had never appeared in court when charged with treason “the ‘court’ itself came to him.”

They added: “Russian authorities have remained silent about Slisarenko dying in the explosion.”

Who was Oleksandr Slisarenko?

Slisarenko was a former employee of Ukraine’s internal affairs agency but had been an active participant in Kharkiv’s 2014 “Anti-Maidan” demonstrations in support of disgraced ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

During 2021-2022 he fought for the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) against Ukrainian forces as part of its “Rys” special forces.

In the summer of 2022, he was appointed deputy head of the occupation administration of the Kharkiv region with responsibility for the internal policies of the occupation authorities.

Kyiv Post reported that three Russian officers of Russia’s Security Services (FSB) had died and another is in intensive care after being poisoned in Melitopol late last week. A Zaporizhzhia-based Ukrainian underground group is suspected of being responsible.

The FSB officers ordered food and alcohol from a restaurant in occupied Melitopol very soon after which they fell ill. It was alleged that large doses of arsenic and rat poison had been added to their food, which were enough to have killed the officers.