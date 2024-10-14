The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has arrested a suspect from Central Asia in Kyiv believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and wanted by Interpol.

The SBU did not specify the nationality nor the date of the arrest.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The SBU’s press release said the suspect entered Ukraine prior to Russia’s 2022 invasion using false documents and identity and spent time in the Middle East prior, helping transport ISIS recruits to Syria.

The SBU said the suspect has been avoiding capture while organizing a scheme “for the illegal legalization of immigrants from countries with an increased terrorist risk.”

“After arriving in Ukraine, the perpetrator tried to hide from justice, constantly changing mobile phone numbers and addresses of rented apartments in different cities of our country,” read the press release.

Advertisement

The suspect awaits extradition to his native country.

“The issue of further extradition of the detainee to the country of origin, which declared him internationally wanted in 2017, is being resolved,” it said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
I'm Exposing the $200 Billion Mafia Boss Putin
I'm Exposing the $200 Billion Mafia Boss
By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
FACT-CHECK: Did a Ukrainian F-16 Shoot Down a Russian Su-34 Fighter Bomber? War in Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Did a Ukrainian F-16 Shoot Down a Russian Su-34 Fighter Bomber?
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Partisans Report North Korean Troops in Training Area Near Mariupol Armed Forces of Ukraine
Partisans Report North Korean Troops in Training Area Near Mariupol
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russian Tu-134 High-Level Transport Aircraft Destroyed 1000 Km from Ukraine HUR
Russian Tu-134 High-Level Transport Aircraft Destroyed 1000 Km from Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Pro-European President Maia Sandu: Force For Change in Moldova
Next » Crisis Care: Ukrainian Police Psychologists at Bombing Sites