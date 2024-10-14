The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has arrested a suspect from Central Asia in Kyiv believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and wanted by Interpol.

The SBU did not specify the nationality nor the date of the arrest.

The SBU’s press release said the suspect entered Ukraine prior to Russia’s 2022 invasion using false documents and identity and spent time in the Middle East prior, helping transport ISIS recruits to Syria.

The SBU said the suspect has been avoiding capture while organizing a scheme “for the illegal legalization of immigrants from countries with an increased terrorist risk.”

“After arriving in Ukraine, the perpetrator tried to hide from justice, constantly changing mobile phone numbers and addresses of rented apartments in different cities of our country,” read the press release.

The suspect awaits extradition to his native country.

“The issue of further extradition of the detainee to the country of origin, which declared him internationally wanted in 2017, is being resolved,” it said.