Ukraine said Saturday dozens of residential buildings and over 100 facilities were without power in Kyiv after a large-scale Russian drone attack, which it said was the biggest in the 21 month-long invasion. 

"On the morning of November 25, a large-scale drone attack in the capital cut off power to an overhead line," Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement. "As a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities in the central part of the city lost power," adding work was underway to restore service.  

Bob Dinnen
Russian bastards.

