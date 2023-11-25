Ukraine said Saturday dozens of residential buildings and over 100 facilities were without power in Kyiv after a large-scale Russian drone attack, which it said was the biggest in the 21 month-long invasion.

"On the morning of November 25, a large-scale drone attack in the capital cut off power to an overhead line," Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement. "As a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities in the central part of the city lost power," adding work was underway to restore service.