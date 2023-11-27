A huge winter storm currently battering Ukraine has washed away Russian defensive positions in parts of occupied Crimea, according to reports.

Over the weekend and into Monday, large parts of Ukraine have been hit by heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor, Anton Gerashchenko, posted video of what he said was the coastal regions of Crimea being battered by waves with the sea surging onto the coastline.

He wrote: “A storm washed away trenches in occupied Crimea that Russian army dug out on the beaches.

“According to information from Crimean media, in Yevpatoria the water washed away the defense line on the coast, engineering buildings and firing positions.

“The speed of wind at the coasts of occupied Crimea reaches 115-130 kilometers per hour, the waves are 8-9 meters tall. In the Crimean Mountains, the wind is up to 150 kilometers per hour.”