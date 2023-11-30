Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for a swift ramp-up in the preparation of defensive capability, encouraging local communities to pitch in with the promise of funds to support the effort.

“There should be full appropriate work in the communities. Everything is absolutely detailed – there will definitely be enough mines and concrete for our state,” Zelensky said during his daily address on Tuesday.

“We need more speed and efficiency, and everyone who is responsible for this has clear tasks,” he added.

Despite receiving limited media attention, the president's call for action might outline a strategic imperative, given that it comes against the backdrop of growing fears that Russia may be preparing to launch a renewed offensive, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet drew attention to what it indicates is an evolving situation at the front. It reported that since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in June, it has failed to breach Russia’s front line, and in recent months there has been a halt in Ukrainian troop advances in the primary southern sector.

Moscow’s formidable defensive fortifications, coupled with the extensive minefields its forces have laid, have proven challenging for Ukraine to overcome.

In October, Russia launched a significant offensive in the Avdiivka region. Despite facing substantial losses in manpower and equipment, the Russian army has pushed on and gradually increased control over parts of the territory in this area.

Kyiv City Council Budget for 2024 Ignores Calls to Increase Spending on Armed Forces
Similar topics of Interest

Kyiv City Council Budget for 2024 Ignores Calls to Increase Spending on Armed Forces

On morning of the day of voting for the capital's budget, a rally was held near the Kyiv City State Administration.

On Monday – both official and open sources – reported Russian troops had captured fortified positions which Ukrainian forces had held for more than eight years on the southeastern edge of Avdiivka, near the Yasynuvata-2 railway station.

Russian infantry backed by tanks, strong artillery and systematic air strikes pushed Ukrainian troops out of nearly 90 percent of the city’s southeastern industrial district, reports said.

At the other side of the city, in the northern industrial area surrounding the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical plant, the Russians continue to threaten an already tenuous supply lifeline for Kyiv forces in the sector.

Western observers and Russian bloggers anticipate a potential large-scale offensive by Russia in the spring. Some suggest it might necessitate Ukraine to begin a general mobilization.

Serhii Nayev, the commander of the joint forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently said the war could spread beyond the eastern and southern areas if Russia continues its escalation in weapon production and military technology through alliances with its partners.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Deputy News Editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (4)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
David
David Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

In defence the Leppard A1 5 tanks will have no minefields to worry about. Provided the Leopards are protected by mobile MANPADs crews, and infantry to take out Russian anti tank missile crews, they will inflict disproportionate losses on Russian ground forces.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
D
D Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Execution of Parners Commitment to agreed actions is far less effective than partners adjusting commitments and actions to achieve agreed strategic outcome. A paradigm shift is required

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
D
D Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

A lot of useful planning and actions.
What is missing is clear commitment and alignment of all partners on agreed time lines for desired strategic outcomes
The actions then automatically adjust and scale accordingly

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Cjris
Cjris Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

And all because the West dithered.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Russia's Worst Month: November Troop Losses Comparable to World War I
Next » ICU Weekly Insight, 30 Nov. 2023 - Economy Becoming More Resilient, But Needs Helping Hand